Left Menu

Qatar's Diplomatic Push: Emir's Moscow Visit for Peace Talks

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visits Moscow to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine and Middle East issues. Qatar aims to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, focusing on peace efforts and regional energy discussions involving LNG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:01 IST
Qatar's Diplomatic Push: Emir's Moscow Visit for Peace Talks
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived in Moscow on Thursday, intending to discuss pivotal issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and broader Middle East concerns, as reported by Russia's state news agency TASS.

Qatar has actively sought to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, notably facilitating the return of children separated from their families due to the war. This strategic visit underscores Qatar's commitment to peace negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukraine crisis, with both nations affirming their engagement in finding a peaceful resolution.

The U.S. has shown interest in ending the violence, as echoed by President Donald Trump's desire to cease the "bloodbath"; however, a settlement remains elusive. The Kremlin highlighted that regional matters, including energy issues such as LNG, will also form part of the dialogue during the Emir's visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025