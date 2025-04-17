Qatar's Diplomatic Push: Emir's Moscow Visit for Peace Talks

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived in Moscow on Thursday, intending to discuss pivotal issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and broader Middle East concerns, as reported by Russia's state news agency TASS.

Qatar has actively sought to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, notably facilitating the return of children separated from their families due to the war. This strategic visit underscores Qatar's commitment to peace negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukraine crisis, with both nations affirming their engagement in finding a peaceful resolution.

The U.S. has shown interest in ending the violence, as echoed by President Donald Trump's desire to cease the "bloodbath"; however, a settlement remains elusive. The Kremlin highlighted that regional matters, including energy issues such as LNG, will also form part of the dialogue during the Emir's visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)