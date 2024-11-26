Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Two Years of Reform and Progress

The Himachal Pradesh government will present its two-year report card on December 11, highlighting reforms in public services, transparency, and digitization. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu plans an event with Congress leaders and beneficiaries to showcase achievements. Preparations include a documentary and ensuring event logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:04 IST
Himachal Pradesh: Two Years of Reform and Progress
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government is set to showcase its two-year report card, detailing the positive impact of its policies and programmes, on December 11, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced.

A meeting was convened with senior officials to plan a function in Bilaspur, marking two years since the Congress government took charge in the state. The event aims to highlight improvements in public services, transparency, and digitization under Sukhu's administration. Senior Congress leaders and beneficiaries of state schemes are expected to attend.

To celebrate the achievements, a documentary will be produced, and the chief minister has issued directives to ensure seamless traffic and adequate facilities for the event, ensuring minimal public disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024