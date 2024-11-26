Himachal Pradesh: Two Years of Reform and Progress
The Himachal Pradesh government will present its two-year report card on December 11, highlighting reforms in public services, transparency, and digitization. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu plans an event with Congress leaders and beneficiaries to showcase achievements. Preparations include a documentary and ensuring event logistics.
The Himachal Pradesh government is set to showcase its two-year report card, detailing the positive impact of its policies and programmes, on December 11, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced.
A meeting was convened with senior officials to plan a function in Bilaspur, marking two years since the Congress government took charge in the state. The event aims to highlight improvements in public services, transparency, and digitization under Sukhu's administration. Senior Congress leaders and beneficiaries of state schemes are expected to attend.
To celebrate the achievements, a documentary will be produced, and the chief minister has issued directives to ensure seamless traffic and adequate facilities for the event, ensuring minimal public disruption.
