Sheinbaum Urges Dialogue Amid Trump's Tariff Threats
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum plans to reach out to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump regarding his tariff threats. She warned these tariffs could trigger inflation and job losses and violate the USMCA. Sheinbaum emphasized the need for cooperation to address shared challenges like drugs and crime.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced her intention to communicate directly with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in response to his proposed tariffs targeting Mexico and Canada. She aims to promote dialogue and cooperation to deal with economic and social issues.
Expressing concerns during a press conference, Sheinbaum cautioned that Trump's suggested 25% tariffs could lead to inflation and job losses in both nations. She highlighted that these measures might breach the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), established in 2020.
Amidst Mexico's weakening currency, Sheinbaum pointed out ongoing efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis and described the situation as needing reciprocal solutions. The Mexican leader emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing shared challenges such as weapon trafficking and crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Claudia Sheinbaum
- Donald Trump
- tariffs
- USMCA
- Mexico
- Canada
- inflation
- job losses
- dialogue
- cooperation
ALSO READ
Dollar Gains Amid U.S. Inflation Anticipation
Canada Identifies First Human H5 Bird Flu Case
UN Expert Calls for Release of Indigenous Rights Defenders in Mexico, Decries Long Sentences and Due Process Violations
Ebrard's Warning on US-Mexico Tariff Battle
Britannia Battles Commodity Inflation with Robust Growth Tactics