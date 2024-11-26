Left Menu

Sheinbaum Urges Dialogue Amid Trump's Tariff Threats

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum plans to reach out to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump regarding his tariff threats. She warned these tariffs could trigger inflation and job losses and violate the USMCA. Sheinbaum emphasized the need for cooperation to address shared challenges like drugs and crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:40 IST
Sheinbaum Urges Dialogue Amid Trump's Tariff Threats
President

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced her intention to communicate directly with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in response to his proposed tariffs targeting Mexico and Canada. She aims to promote dialogue and cooperation to deal with economic and social issues.

Expressing concerns during a press conference, Sheinbaum cautioned that Trump's suggested 25% tariffs could lead to inflation and job losses in both nations. She highlighted that these measures might breach the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), established in 2020.

Amidst Mexico's weakening currency, Sheinbaum pointed out ongoing efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis and described the situation as needing reciprocal solutions. The Mexican leader emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing shared challenges such as weapon trafficking and crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024