Sheinbaum Urges Dialogue Amid Trump's Tariff Threats

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced her intention to communicate directly with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in response to his proposed tariffs targeting Mexico and Canada. She aims to promote dialogue and cooperation to deal with economic and social issues.

Expressing concerns during a press conference, Sheinbaum cautioned that Trump's suggested 25% tariffs could lead to inflation and job losses in both nations. She highlighted that these measures might breach the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), established in 2020.

Amidst Mexico's weakening currency, Sheinbaum pointed out ongoing efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis and described the situation as needing reciprocal solutions. The Mexican leader emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing shared challenges such as weapon trafficking and crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)