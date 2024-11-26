BJP Triumphs in Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: A Blow to Rivals

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya dismissed the Samajwadi Party's (SP) relevance after its defeat in recent bypolls, labeling it a victory over 'goons, mafia, and criminals.'

BJP's triumph across six assembly seats is seen as a significant endorsement, countering recent Lok Sabha performance concerns. Maurya also targeted SP leader Akhilesh Yadav for seeking political gains amid ongoing unrest in violence-stricken Sambhal.

SP secured only two seats—a stark contrast to BJP's allied success, including Rashtriya Lok Dal's capture of Meerapur. The Congress abstained, leaving BSP and AIMIM among other participants in the electoral contest.

