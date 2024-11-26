BJP Triumphs in Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: A Blow to Rivals
Uttar Pradesh's Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya declares a decisive victory over the Samajwadi Party in recent bypolls. With BJP winning six of the nine assembly seats, Maurya criticizes SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for attempting to capitalize politically amid violence in Sambhal. The Congress abstained, while BSP and others participated.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya dismissed the Samajwadi Party's (SP) relevance after its defeat in recent bypolls, labeling it a victory over 'goons, mafia, and criminals.'
BJP's triumph across six assembly seats is seen as a significant endorsement, countering recent Lok Sabha performance concerns. Maurya also targeted SP leader Akhilesh Yadav for seeking political gains amid ongoing unrest in violence-stricken Sambhal.
SP secured only two seats—a stark contrast to BJP's allied success, including Rashtriya Lok Dal's capture of Meerapur. The Congress abstained, leaving BSP and AIMIM among other participants in the electoral contest.
