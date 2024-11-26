Karnataka Cabinet Speculation: Possible Reshuffle Indicated

In a move suggesting possible changes in the Karnataka Cabinet, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has hinted at a reshuffle in the near future. The minister indicated that messages have been sent to a few sitting members regarding the duration of their term, drawing a parallel with the two-year fixed term for panchayat chairmen.

Shivakumar's comments come amid speculations and demand from a section of MLAs who aspire to be part of the Cabinet. While he refrained from detailing the matter, the Deputy Chief Minister plans to take up these issues with the party's high command during his upcoming visit to Delhi.

Despite hints of a shake-up, Shivakumar emphasized the intricacies involved in ensuring compliance with fixed-term limits, comparing it to the difficulties faced in implementing the such rule at the panchayat level. As speculation continues, many await the outcome of Shivakumar's discussions with party leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)