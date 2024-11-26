Gujarat Celebrates 75 Years of the Indian Constitution with Pride
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged citizens to see the Constitution as a way of life on its 75th anniversary. Celebrating Constitution Day, he emphasized Indianness, unity, and adaptability, paying tribute to Dr. Ambedkar and other contributors. Activities included reciting the Preamble and a Samvidhan Gaurav Padyatra.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, called on citizens to embrace the supreme national interest enshrined in the document as a daily guide.
In Gandhinagar, the Constitution Day celebrations, themed "Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman," saw participation from ministers, lawmakers, and officials who collectively recited the Preamble. Patel emphasized that, akin to a religious scripture, the Constitution guides civic duties, promoting the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."
The Chief Minister highlighted India's unity amid diversity and underscored the Constitution's role in fostering societal adaptability. Events included the launch of the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leader Dialogue' and a symbolic Samvidhan Gaurav Padyatra involving students and citizens, concluding with tributes to Dr. Ambedkar.
