Global Diplomacy in Action: Jaishankar's Strategic Dialogue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Fiuggi, Italy, on Tuesday, during an official visit for the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Their discussions centered on global issues and advancing the India-US partnership.

Jaishankar, currently in Italy from November 24-26, highlighted the importance of the meeting in a social media post. He noted the ongoing progress of the partnership between India and the United States.

In addition to meeting Blinken, Jaishankar held discussions with South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, and his counterparts from the UK, France, and Ukraine. These meetings focused on enhancing cooperation across various sectors, along with addressing regional and international developments.

