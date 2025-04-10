Istanbul Diplomacy: U.S. and Russia Seek to Normalize Embassy Operations

On Thursday, U.S. and Russian delegations convened in Istanbul to engage in essential discussions focused on normalizing the operations of their diplomatic missions. This meeting comes in the wake of heightened tensions following the war in Ukraine, marking a significant diplomatic engagement to tackle issues that stem from years of strained relations.

The U.S. delegation departed the Russian consulate after six hours of talks. The Russian representatives, however, remained at the venue. Key figures in these discussions included Russia's new ambassador to Washington, Alexander Darchiev, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter. The central topic of conversation was the restoration of embassy operations, sidelining any discourse on the Ukraine conflict.

Efforts have been aimed at addressing logistical challenges faced by both countries due to diplomatic restrictions and the freezing of properties. The U.S. has imposed limitations on several Russian properties, complicating the roles of diplomats in both nations. The success of these discussions is seen as a potential stepping stone toward more comprehensive diplomatic normalization in the future.

