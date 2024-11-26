Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Question EVMs After Election Defeat
In a post-election meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates expressed doubts over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after losing in Maharashtra polls. Party leader Uddhav Thackeray urged them to remain optimistic and focus on rebuilding. Despite challenges, Shiv Sena (UBT) retained its position as the largest opposition in the assembly.
After a disappointing showing in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates have cast doubts on the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). During a meeting with party leader Uddhav Thackeray, several candidates who lost their seats voiced concerns about discrepancies in the vote count.
Thackeray, who assessed his party's underwhelming performance at a gathering in Mumbai, encouraged his members to stay hopeful and focused on revitalizing the party. He also interacted with victorious MLAs from the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
The elections handed the Mahayuti coalition, consisting of Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP led by Ajit Pawar, a commanding victory. Maintaining power with 230 seats, the coalition overshadowed the MVA's modest 46-seat success in the 288-member House. Despite the numbers, Sena (UBT) emerged as the largest opposition party by securing 20 seats.
