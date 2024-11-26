Biden Addresses Nation Before Thanksgiving Retreat

U.S. President Joe Biden will address the nation from the iconic Rose Garden at the White House on Tuesday, signaling an important moment before his Thanksgiving departure to Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The announcement from the White House coincides with significant international developments, most notably the ceasefire agreement announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Lebanon.

This sequence of events underscores a busy week in both domestic and international affairs, with implications for diplomatic relations and public discourse as Biden prepares to leave the political epicenter briefly for the holiday season.

(With inputs from agencies.)