Ceasefire Proposal: Israel and Hezbollah Seek to End Conflict

Israeli PM Netanyahu is urging his Cabinet to approve a US-brokered ceasefire with Hezbollah to end 14 months of conflict linked to the Gaza war. However, ongoing military actions highlight tensions, with both sides poised to escalate if the agreement fails. The deal may reduce regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-11-2024 00:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 00:35 IST
Ceasefire Proposal: Israel and Hezbollah Seek to End Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a critical foreign policy move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has advised his Cabinet to back a U.S.-mediated ceasefire with Hezbollah, potentially ending a prolonged 14-month conflict tied to the Gaza conflict.

The recommendation arrives as Israeli forces intensify their operations in Lebanon, claiming 23 lives just hours before the Cabinet's scheduled vote. Military actions suggest a calculated strategy to weaken Hezbollah before the truce begins.

Netanyahu asserts the ceasefire could strategically isolate Hamas, allowing Israel to redirect focus toward Iran, Hezbollah's benefactor. The proposition involves a mutual cessation of hostilities and international oversight, yet disagreements over enforcement pose a significant hurdle to its implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

