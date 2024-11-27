Ceasefire Proposal: Israel and Hezbollah Seek to End Conflict

In a critical foreign policy move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has advised his Cabinet to back a U.S.-mediated ceasefire with Hezbollah, potentially ending a prolonged 14-month conflict tied to the Gaza conflict.

The recommendation arrives as Israeli forces intensify their operations in Lebanon, claiming 23 lives just hours before the Cabinet's scheduled vote. Military actions suggest a calculated strategy to weaken Hezbollah before the truce begins.

Netanyahu asserts the ceasefire could strategically isolate Hamas, allowing Israel to redirect focus toward Iran, Hezbollah's benefactor. The proposition involves a mutual cessation of hostilities and international oversight, yet disagreements over enforcement pose a significant hurdle to its implementation.

