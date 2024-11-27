Bolsonaro and the Alleged Coup: Unveiling the Charges

In a stunning revelation, Brazil's Federal Police have implicated former President Jair Bolsonaro in an alleged coup plot following his 2022 electoral defeat. The 900-page report released to the Supreme Court accuses Bolsonaro and 36 accomplices of conspiring to overturn the election results.

Despite these serious allegations, Bolsonaro maintains his innocence, denying any awareness or involvement in schemes to retain power unlawfully. The situation has sparked intense debate and scrutiny in Brazil's political landscape.

Authorities have intensified their investigation, which could have significant ramifications for Bolsonaro and his political allies, while raising concerns about democratic stability in Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)