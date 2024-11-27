Left Menu

Trump Assembles Economic Dream Team: Key Appointments Announced

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Jamieson Greer as the United States Trade Representative and Kevin A. Hassett as the director of the White House National Economic Council. Greer and Hassett played pivotal roles in Trump's first term, and now rejoin his administration, emphasizing trade policies and economic relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2024 07:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 07:30 IST
Trump Assembles Economic Dream Team: Key Appointments Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic move, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Jamieson Greer as the United States Trade Representative and Kevin A. Hassett as the director of the White House National Economic Council. Greer is recognized for his instrumental role in imposing tariffs on China during Trump's first term.

Greer, who co-architected the USMCA deal, aims to reduce the trade deficit and bolster American industries under Trump's renewed leadership. He brings a wealth of experience from King & Spalding and the USTR, coupled with his military service background.

Hassett, a key figure in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, is set to help American families combat inflation and cement fair trade relations. His appointment emphasizes Trump's commitment to strengthening economic ties with allies and securing prosperity for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024