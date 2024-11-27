Trump Assembles Economic Dream Team: Key Appointments Announced
President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Jamieson Greer as the United States Trade Representative and Kevin A. Hassett as the director of the White House National Economic Council. Greer and Hassett played pivotal roles in Trump's first term, and now rejoin his administration, emphasizing trade policies and economic relationships.
In a strategic move, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Jamieson Greer as the United States Trade Representative and Kevin A. Hassett as the director of the White House National Economic Council. Greer is recognized for his instrumental role in imposing tariffs on China during Trump's first term.
Greer, who co-architected the USMCA deal, aims to reduce the trade deficit and bolster American industries under Trump's renewed leadership. He brings a wealth of experience from King & Spalding and the USTR, coupled with his military service background.
Hassett, a key figure in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, is set to help American families combat inflation and cement fair trade relations. His appointment emphasizes Trump's commitment to strengthening economic ties with allies and securing prosperity for the nation.
