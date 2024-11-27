Left Menu

Jamieson Greer: The New Architect of America's Trade Future

Donald Trump has appointed Jamieson Greer as the U.S. trade representative. Greer, a key figure in Trump's previous trade policies, is set to lead efforts to reduce trade deficits and protect American industries. His experience includes major negotiations with China and the North American trade deal.

Updated: 27-11-2024 07:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 07:37 IST


In a significant move that may reshape international commerce, President-elect Donald Trump appointed trade lawyer Jamieson Greer as U.S. trade representative. This decision elevates a veteran of Trump's first-term trade battles, particularly against China, to spearhead a bold tariff agenda aimed at restructuring global trade dynamics.

With an extensive background as chief of staff to former trade representative Robert Lighthizer, Greer played a pivotal role in formulating tariffs on $370 billion worth of Chinese goods and renegotiating the North American free trade deal. His seasoned involvement in these strategic negotiations underscores his alignment with Trump's aggressive trade policies.

Greer's strong stance on China, shared with his predecessor, suggests more stringent trade measures are forthcoming. His advocacy for increased tariffs and export controls signifies a continued focus on protecting U.S. industries and countering China's expansive economic ambitions, particularly in technology and manufacturing sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

