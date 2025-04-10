Tariff Turmoil: Switzerland's EU Pivot amid Global Trade Shifts

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump levied steep tariffs on Switzerland, escalating above most European countries and dealing a significant blow to the export-reliant nation. With concerns mounting about global trade dynamics, Switzerland is now exploring stronger ties with the European Union to mitigate potential economic harm.

Switzerland recently took steps towards greater economic integration with the EU, reaching a political agreement to revamp their trading relationship. Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter emphasized the need to cement relations with the EU in light of U.S. trade policies during a media briefing.

The Swiss government's response includes engaging in strategic partnerships [with the EU], reflecting a pivot necessitated by geopolitical shifts such as the conflict in Ukraine and rising protectionism. Meanwhile, internal political debates are intensifying as the nation evaluates the costs and benefits of deeper EU alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)