Trump's Tariff Tactics: Market Volatility and Global Trade Tensions

In a surprising move, President Donald Trump has announced a pause on the new tariffs imposed on dozens of countries, sparking a global stock market surge amid ongoing trade tensions with China.

The abrupt decision came after a steep financial market volatility and has erased trillions from stock markets worldwide, with U.S. stock indexes witnessing a significant uptick.

Despite the pause, some tariffs remain in place, including increased duties on Chinese imports, indicating ongoing uncertainties in global trade dynamics and potential socioeconomic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)