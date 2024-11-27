Left Menu

Ceasefire in Lebanon: A Tentative Calm Amid Uncertainty

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon begins, aiming to end 14 months of conflict. The truce mandates a halt to fighting and positions UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon. However, concerns about its durability remain amid ongoing tensions in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-11-2024 08:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 08:20 IST
The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militants took effect early Wednesday, as a tense region anxiously awaited its sustainability.

This temporary truce, announced on Tuesday, marks a significant move toward ending over a year of hostilities ignited by the continued conflict in Gaza involving Israel and Hamas.

Though celebrations erupted in Beirut with no initial reports of truce violations, Israel remains poised for action should Hezbollah breach the accord.

The agreement includes a two-month cessation of hostilities and demands Hezbollah's withdrawal from southern Lebanon, while Israeli forces are ordered back across the border. This will be bolstered by a deployment of Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers, with an international panel led by the U.S. overseeing adherence.

An Israeli military spokesperson cautioned displaced residents in southern Lebanon against returning home amid the first moments of the truce due to the ongoing presence of the military.

Launching at 4 am Wednesday, the ceasefire followed Israel's intense airstrikes in Beirut, part of a broader war escalating into a full-scale conflict recently. Local authorities reported 42 fatalities from these strikes.

The ceasefire agreement does not tackle the dire situation in Gaza, where Hamas continues to hold hostages, and the confrontation shows no signs of resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

