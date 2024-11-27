Trade War Two: Trump's Tariff Threats Loom Large

China's state media has issued a warning to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump about his intentions to impose additional tariffs on Chinese products due to the fentanyl crisis. This move, they argue, could potentially lead to a damaging tariff war between the two largest economies in the world.

In editorials, prominent Chinese publications cautioned Trump not to utilize China as a scapegoat for the problem or take their goodwill for granted. They argue that no country benefits from tariff wars, and the economic implications could be grave for both nations.

Economic analysts are already adjusting their growth forecasts for China in response to the looming trade tensions, predicting tougher economic conditions. Meanwhile, Trump's appointment of Jamieson Greer, a key figure in his previous trade confrontations, signals a challenging period for global trade relations.

