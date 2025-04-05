Yogi Adityanath's Vision: Transforming Uttar Pradesh's Economy

In a bold declaration, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set an ambitious goal for Uttar Pradesh, aiming to transform it into a leading economic superpower within the next three years. This vision comes hand in hand with eradicating poverty across the state.

Speaking at a recent event, Adityanath criticized the governance of previous administrations, accusing them of supporting corrupt practices. He highlighted significant changes brought by the current BJP government, which has focused on developing healthcare and infrastructure, including the establishment of medical colleges in each district.

The Chief Minister was in Maharajganj for the inauguration of the Rohin Barrage and to lay the foundation for 629 developmental projects valued at Rs 654 crore. His address also pointed to an ongoing transformation within the state, shedding the 'BIMARU' tag associated with underdevelopment.

(With inputs from agencies.)