Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Protests Suspended Amid Crackdown

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party announced on Wednesday a temporary suspension of protests following a midnight crackdown by authorities in Pakistan's capital. This heavy-handed response claimed the lives of at least four individuals, with over 50 reported injured.

Concerns grew regarding the location of key figures such as Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who were reportedly in Mansehra town. The crackdown forced PTI supporters to vacate D-Chowk, a central protest location.

The PTI has condemned the government's actions, labelling it a 'massacre' under a 'fascist military regime' and calling for legal accountability. The stock exchange showed signs of recovery after the protest, despite initial disruptions in transport and aviation sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)