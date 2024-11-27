Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Protests Suspended Amid Crackdown

Imran Khan's party has temporarily suspended protests due to a crackdown by authorities in Pakistan, resulting in at least four deaths and over 50 injuries. Khan's PTI condemned the government's actions and called for legal action. The party advocates for justice amid allegations of brutality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-11-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:09 IST
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Protests Suspended Amid Crackdown
Imran Khan Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party announced on Wednesday a temporary suspension of protests following a midnight crackdown by authorities in Pakistan's capital. This heavy-handed response claimed the lives of at least four individuals, with over 50 reported injured.

Concerns grew regarding the location of key figures such as Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who were reportedly in Mansehra town. The crackdown forced PTI supporters to vacate D-Chowk, a central protest location.

The PTI has condemned the government's actions, labelling it a 'massacre' under a 'fascist military regime' and calling for legal accountability. The stock exchange showed signs of recovery after the protest, despite initial disruptions in transport and aviation sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024