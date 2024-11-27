Left Menu

President Murmu's Tamil Nadu Tour: Bridging Communities

President Droupadi Murmu visits The Nilgiris district for official engagements despite inclement weather. She will address the Defence Services Staff College, meet tribal women Self-Help Groups, and attend the Central University of Tamil Nadu's convocation. Bridging communities and strengthening ties during her four-day tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:15 IST
President Murmu's Tamil Nadu Tour: Bridging Communities
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu's much-anticipated visit to The Nilgiris district officially began on Tuesday, with a series of high-level engagements planned over four days.

Originally scheduled to arrive via helicopter, inclement weather mandated a change in plans, compelling her to travel by road from Coimbatore to the hill town.

Her itinerary includes addressing the Defence Services Staff College and interacting with tribal women's Self-Help Groups, culminating with the Central University of Tamil Nadu's convocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024