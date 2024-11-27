President Murmu's Tamil Nadu Tour: Bridging Communities

President Droupadi Murmu's much-anticipated visit to The Nilgiris district officially began on Tuesday, with a series of high-level engagements planned over four days.

Originally scheduled to arrive via helicopter, inclement weather mandated a change in plans, compelling her to travel by road from Coimbatore to the hill town.

Her itinerary includes addressing the Defence Services Staff College and interacting with tribal women's Self-Help Groups, culminating with the Central University of Tamil Nadu's convocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)