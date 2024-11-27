President Murmu's Tamil Nadu Tour: Bridging Communities
President Droupadi Murmu visits The Nilgiris district for official engagements despite inclement weather. She will address the Defence Services Staff College, meet tribal women Self-Help Groups, and attend the Central University of Tamil Nadu's convocation. Bridging communities and strengthening ties during her four-day tour.
President Droupadi Murmu's much-anticipated visit to The Nilgiris district officially began on Tuesday, with a series of high-level engagements planned over four days.
Originally scheduled to arrive via helicopter, inclement weather mandated a change in plans, compelling her to travel by road from Coimbatore to the hill town.
Her itinerary includes addressing the Defence Services Staff College and interacting with tribal women's Self-Help Groups, culminating with the Central University of Tamil Nadu's convocation.
