President Murmu's Eventful Visit to Tamil Nadu
President Droupadi Murmu visits Tamil Nadu for a four-day official tour. Adverse weather shifted her travel from air to road, resulting in heightened security. Her agenda includes addressing officers at a military college, interacting with tribal communities, and attending a university convocation.
President Droupadi Murmu has arrived in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, marking the start of her four-day official tour. Her itinerary includes numerous engagements across the state.
Due to adverse weather conditions, President Murmu had to alter her travel plans, shifting from helicopter to road, accompanied by increased security. Her convoy was welcomed at the Raj Bhavan by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and state minister Siva V Meyyanathan.
On her agenda are addresses to faculty and student officers at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, and an interaction with tribal community members. She will also attend the Central University of Tamil Nadu's convocation in Thiruvarur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
