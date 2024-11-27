Decision Day Looms for Maharashtra's Next CM

NCP leader Sunil Tatkare announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will ultimately decide on Maharashtra's next chief minister. The suspense continues after the ruling Mahayuti coalition's remarkable election success, with results declared on November 23.

According to Tatkare, the decision will be made within the next few days, paving the way for government formation. The coalition, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party, has not yet established a method for deciding the CM position.

Furthermore, Tatkare criticized the Opposition for accusing the Electronic Voting Machines and stressed that accepting defeat requires courage and large-heartedness. The Mahayuti coalition secured a landslide victory, winning 230 of the 288 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)