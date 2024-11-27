Decision Day Looms for Maharashtra's Next CM
NCP leader Sunil Tatkare stated that the decision regarding Maharashtra's next chief minister will be made by PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The Mahayuti coalition, which achieved a landslide victory, has yet to finalize plans for the CM position amid opposition criticism.
- Country:
- India
NCP leader Sunil Tatkare announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will ultimately decide on Maharashtra's next chief minister. The suspense continues after the ruling Mahayuti coalition's remarkable election success, with results declared on November 23.
According to Tatkare, the decision will be made within the next few days, paving the way for government formation. The coalition, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party, has not yet established a method for deciding the CM position.
Furthermore, Tatkare criticized the Opposition for accusing the Electronic Voting Machines and stressed that accepting defeat requires courage and large-heartedness. The Mahayuti coalition secured a landslide victory, winning 230 of the 288 assembly seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Dhillon Confident of By-Election Victory in Barnala
Assembly Elections Delay Study Tour on Waqf Bill Amendments
Jharkhand Assembly Elections: A Crucial Battle at the Ballot Box
High-Stakes Showdown: Jharkhand's Assembly Elections Begin
Back in Washington for the first time since his election victory, Trump tells House Republicans that 'it's nice to win', reports AP.