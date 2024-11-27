Sri Lanka's Parliament Kicks Off Key Debates Under NPP Government

Sri Lanka's newly-elected Parliament is set to engage in significant discussions next week, marking the beginning of its legislative duties under the National People's Power (NPP) government. The debates center on the government's policy statement and the interim vote on account for 2025.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, having secured a landslide victory in November, presented the policy statement during the inaugural session. The parliament will deliberate on this statement on December 3 and 4, followed by a vote. The session will continue with the interim vote on account for the first four months of 2025 on December 5 and 6, preceding its parliamentary approval.

Post-approval, the 2025 budget will be formally presented on February 17. The government's policy focuses on economic recovery efforts in collaboration with the IMF. President Dissanayake emphasized accountability and anti-corruption initiatives, reopening several cases against the former government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)