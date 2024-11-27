Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Supports BJP's Decision on Maharashtra CM

Eknath Shinde stated he will fully support BJP in naming Maharashtra's next Chief Minister, showcasing unity despite being urged by his party to continue. The meeting in Delhi will finalize cabinet roles, and Shinde is reportedly open to becoming a deputy CM. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won 230 seats in recent elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:55 IST
Eknath Shinde Supports BJP's Decision on Maharashtra CM
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Eknath Shinde, affirming his allegiance to BJP, declared his intent to back whatever decision the party takes on Maharashtra's Chief Minister position. His announcement comes amid pressure from his Shiv Sena faction to retain his leadership role.

Speaking at a press conference in Thane, Shinde emphasized his willingness to step aside and allow the BJP to select his successor, showing no disappointment over stepping down despite a successful election outcome for the coalition under his leadership.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance scored a substantial victory in the state assembly elections, claiming 230 of 288 seats. Discussions in Delhi are set to finalize the state's new government formation, with Shinde potentially taking a deputy CM role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024