Eknath Shinde Supports BJP's Decision on Maharashtra CM
Eknath Shinde stated he will fully support BJP in naming Maharashtra's next Chief Minister, showcasing unity despite being urged by his party to continue. The meeting in Delhi will finalize cabinet roles, and Shinde is reportedly open to becoming a deputy CM. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won 230 seats in recent elections.
Eknath Shinde, affirming his allegiance to BJP, declared his intent to back whatever decision the party takes on Maharashtra's Chief Minister position. His announcement comes amid pressure from his Shiv Sena faction to retain his leadership role.
Speaking at a press conference in Thane, Shinde emphasized his willingness to step aside and allow the BJP to select his successor, showing no disappointment over stepping down despite a successful election outcome for the coalition under his leadership.
The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance scored a substantial victory in the state assembly elections, claiming 230 of 288 seats. Discussions in Delhi are set to finalize the state's new government formation, with Shinde potentially taking a deputy CM role.
