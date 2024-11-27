Eknath Shinde Supports BJP's Decision on Maharashtra CM

Eknath Shinde, affirming his allegiance to BJP, declared his intent to back whatever decision the party takes on Maharashtra's Chief Minister position. His announcement comes amid pressure from his Shiv Sena faction to retain his leadership role.

Speaking at a press conference in Thane, Shinde emphasized his willingness to step aside and allow the BJP to select his successor, showing no disappointment over stepping down despite a successful election outcome for the coalition under his leadership.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance scored a substantial victory in the state assembly elections, claiming 230 of 288 seats. Discussions in Delhi are set to finalize the state's new government formation, with Shinde potentially taking a deputy CM role.

(With inputs from agencies.)