Kailash Gahlot's Political Shift: AAP to BJP
Kailash Gahlot, former Delhi minister, resigned from the Legislative Assembly and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), citing dissatisfaction with the party's direction. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the following day. His departure has raised concerns about AAP's power in Delhi's outer Jat belt.
Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot tendered his resignation as a Legislative Assembly member on Wednesday, expressing dissatisfaction with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In a letter to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Gahlot emphasized his disapproval of the party's current trajectory.
Gahlot, who had previously resigned from his ministerial position and AAP membership on November 17, has now formalized his exit from the Legislative Assembly. He stressed the importance of immediate acceptance of his resignation, criticizing the AAP for deviating from its 'moral and ethical values'.
A two-time MLA from West Delhi's Najafgarh constituency, Gahlot has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His departure highlights potential shifts in political dynamics, particularly in the Jat-dominated rural regions of outer Delhi, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
