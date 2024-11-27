Former Albanian PM Berisha's House Arrest Lifted Amid Political Tensions

An Albanian court on Wednesday lifted the house arrest of former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, the current leader of the opposition Democratic Party, who is embroiled in corruption charges.

The Special Court for Corruption and Organised Crime revoked Berisha's house arrest, imposed nearly a year ago, without disclosing the reasoning behind its decision. Last December, Berisha's immunity was stripped, and he was put under house arrest for failing to comply with court appearance orders, with travel restrictions lifted by the Constitutional Court last week.

Berisha, 80, remained confined to his Tirana apartment, primarily communicating with family and legal representation. Despite restrictions, he maintained nightly addresses to supporters outside his dwelling. Accusations against him stem from alleged misuse of office to benefit his son-in-law, Jamarber Malltezi, in a controversial property deal. As a key opposition leader, his arrest is a significant political discourse amid Albania's preparation for parliamentary elections next spring.

