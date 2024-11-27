Eknath Shinde: Silent Exit Amidst Political Storm in Maharashtra

Breaking his silence following the Maharashtra assembly election results, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has voiced his compliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decision on determining his successor. This announcement comes amidst demands from the Shiv Sena party, urging Shinde to continue as CM after a significant victory under his leadership.

Shinde addressed his resolve to back BJP's call for the new Chief Minister, reportedly gearing to pass the baton to BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. In a press briefing held at his Thane residence, he emphasized his lack of resistance in the transition, having assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his loyalty.

This move is set to conclude with the swearing-in of the new government, characterized by a solid Mahayuti alliance performance, and contradicts reports of Shinde's dismay despite expectations from within his party ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)