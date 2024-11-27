Left Menu

Eknath Shinde: Silent Exit Amidst Political Storm in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced his willingness to comply with BJP's decision on the next CM after the ruling Mahayuti's electoral victory. Despite speculation and pressure, Shinde assured he would not obstruct the transition, paving the way for BJP's Devendra Fadnavis likely taking the helm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:44 IST
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Breaking his silence following the Maharashtra assembly election results, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has voiced his compliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decision on determining his successor. This announcement comes amidst demands from the Shiv Sena party, urging Shinde to continue as CM after a significant victory under his leadership.

Shinde addressed his resolve to back BJP's call for the new Chief Minister, reportedly gearing to pass the baton to BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. In a press briefing held at his Thane residence, he emphasized his lack of resistance in the transition, having assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his loyalty.

This move is set to conclude with the swearing-in of the new government, characterized by a solid Mahayuti alliance performance, and contradicts reports of Shinde's dismay despite expectations from within his party ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

