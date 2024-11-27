Ireland's Election Woes: Promises Versus Reality for Autism Support

As Ireland approaches election day, Prime Minister Simon Harris finds himself repeatedly apologizing. A viral clip showing him walking away from a frustrated care worker has become emblematic of widespread voter discontent. Despite plentiful public funds, services remain lacking, especially for those in the autism community.

The Fine Gael-led government, flush with tax revenue, faces mounting criticism over long waits for health, housing, and disability services. Polls indicate potential re-election for the coalition, but significant voter dissatisfaction persists. Many, like journalist John Fogarty, await crucial support for their families, feeling abandoned by the system.

Promises abound from all parties to improve disability support, including hiring more therapists and reducing wait times. However, skepticism remains high, with pressing concerns over housing costs and sector vacancies hindering these commitments. Opposition voices, like Holly Cairns, criticize the government's failure to utilize resources effectively.

