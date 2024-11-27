Maharashtra's Mahayuti on the Brink: Unity or Division?

Political tensions simmer in Maharashtra as caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis address the leadership dynamics within the Mahayuti alliance. Shinde emphasizes his commitment to abide by any decision from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declaring his willingness to step aside if needed, ensuring no obstacles to government formation.

Devendra Fadnavis, speaking to the media, affirmed the absence of internal conflicts within Mahayuti, highlighting a unified strategy in making collective decisions regarding the Chief Minister's post. Fadnavis reassured that any doubts were clarified by Shinde, and a meeting with party leaders is scheduled to finalize the decision.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde clarified that there's no reluctance in accepting a deputy CM role, countering external speculations. As Shinde prepares to depart for Delhi, discussions with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah loom on the horizon, cementing Mahayuti's strategy to govern Maharashtra effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)