Ceasefire Brings Temporary Calm in Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has brought a temporary halt to 14 months of conflict. The truce could offer reprieve to displaced populations, yet tensions remain as Israeli forces and Hezbollah adjust to new terms. Meanwhile, Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza continues with renewed diplomatic efforts expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tyre | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:08 IST
Ceasefire Brings Temporary Calm in Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah has offered a brief respite in a conflict that spanned over 14 months. Thousands of Lebanese civilians began returning to southern regions, despite cautionary warnings from military forces regarding explosive remnants.

The truce, which does not address ongoing violence in Gaza, entails an initial two-month cessation of hostilities, with conditions requiring Hezbollah's military withdrawal from southern Lebanon and Israeli forces to reset to the border. Additional Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers are scheduled to monitor compliance, overseen by an international panel.

Cautiously optimistic Lebanese residents perceive the ceasefire as a victory, while concerns linger among Israelis regarding its effectiveness and scope, particularly with Gaza hostilities unresolved. President Biden has vowed to push diplomatically for progress in the region's broader tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

