Gaza's Lingering Turmoil Amidst Lebanon's Ceasefire Breakthrough

Despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Gaza still faces ongoing conflicts. Israeli leaders are committed to eradicating Hamas, while negotiations have stalled. Over 44,000 Palestinians have been killed in 14 months, with Israeli forces continuing daily attacks. U.S. diplomacy aims to revive talks, but skepticism remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:13 IST
A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah has shifted focus back to the conflict-ridden Gaza Strip, where hopes for a swift resolution appear bleak.

The ceasefire, implemented on Wednesday, officially paused escalating tensions with Hezbollah. However, Israeli ministers emphasized differing objectives for Gaza, underscoring ongoing hostilities with Hamas.

Negotiations remain gridlocked, with both sides blaming each other for the impasse. While the U.S. pushes for renewed talks, Israeli forces continue assaults, leaving Gaza devastated with 44,000 Palestinian casualties.

