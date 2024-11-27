Gaza's Lingering Turmoil Amidst Lebanon's Ceasefire Breakthrough

A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah has shifted focus back to the conflict-ridden Gaza Strip, where hopes for a swift resolution appear bleak.

The ceasefire, implemented on Wednesday, officially paused escalating tensions with Hezbollah. However, Israeli ministers emphasized differing objectives for Gaza, underscoring ongoing hostilities with Hamas.

Negotiations remain gridlocked, with both sides blaming each other for the impasse. While the U.S. pushes for renewed talks, Israeli forces continue assaults, leaving Gaza devastated with 44,000 Palestinian casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)