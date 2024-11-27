Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Pivot: Shinde Supports BJP's Decisive Move

Caretaker Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pledged the Shiv Sena's support for the BJP's leadership choices, paving the way for a new government. As discussions heat up, Devendra Fadnavis emerges as a potential chief minister, while the Mahayuti alliance consolidates its power following a decisive victory in state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:31 IST
Maharashtra's Political Pivot: Shinde Supports BJP's Decisive Move
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Wednesday that the Shiv Sena will back key BJP figures in selecting Maharashtra's next chief minister, smoothing the path for a BJP-led government.

Shinde's support signals a collaborative approach toward government formation after the Mahayuti alliance's substantial win in the state assembly elections. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, instrumental in the Mahayuti's success, is a leading candidate for the chief ministership.

The declaration marks a crucial phase in the transition of power, with Shinde affirming that there will be no resistance from the Shiv Sena as the state moves towards forming a new government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024