Maharashtra's Political Pivot: Shinde Supports BJP's Decisive Move

Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Wednesday that the Shiv Sena will back key BJP figures in selecting Maharashtra's next chief minister, smoothing the path for a BJP-led government.

Shinde's support signals a collaborative approach toward government formation after the Mahayuti alliance's substantial win in the state assembly elections. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, instrumental in the Mahayuti's success, is a leading candidate for the chief ministership.

The declaration marks a crucial phase in the transition of power, with Shinde affirming that there will be no resistance from the Shiv Sena as the state moves towards forming a new government.

(With inputs from agencies.)