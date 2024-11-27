Maharashtra's Political Pivot: Shinde Supports BJP's Decisive Move
Caretaker Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pledged the Shiv Sena's support for the BJP's leadership choices, paving the way for a new government. As discussions heat up, Devendra Fadnavis emerges as a potential chief minister, while the Mahayuti alliance consolidates its power following a decisive victory in state elections.
- Country:
- India
Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Wednesday that the Shiv Sena will back key BJP figures in selecting Maharashtra's next chief minister, smoothing the path for a BJP-led government.
Shinde's support signals a collaborative approach toward government formation after the Mahayuti alliance's substantial win in the state assembly elections. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, instrumental in the Mahayuti's success, is a leading candidate for the chief ministership.
The declaration marks a crucial phase in the transition of power, with Shinde affirming that there will be no resistance from the Shiv Sena as the state moves towards forming a new government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi's Magic Set to Influence Upcoming Jharkhand and Maharashtra Elections
The huge crowd here shows that Mahayuti will retain power in Maharashtra with massive majority: PM Modi at rally in Buldhana district.
Rising Tensions: BJP Criticizes Congress 'Dog' Remarks Amidst Maharashtra Elections
Maha Vikas Aghadi Poised for Victory in Upcoming Maharashtra Elections
Sharad Pawar Critiques Modi's Rally Impact Amid Maharashtra Elections