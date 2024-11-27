Contentious Claims: Odisha's PDS Crisis and Mango Kernel Gruel Deaths

In the Odisha Assembly, a significant protest unfolded as opposition BJD and Congress MLAs staged a walkout, alleging a breakdown in the public distribution system (PDS).

The controversy centers around the deaths of three tribal women in Mandipanka village, who reportedly consumed mango kernel gruel due to food scarcity.

While opposition parties accuse the government of failure, Odisha's Food Supplies Minister KC Patra denies these claims, attributing the deaths to food poisoning instead.

