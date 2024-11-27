Maharashtra Leadership: Shiv Sena Supports BJP's CM Decision
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske announced the party's backing for any Chief Minister chosen by the BJP in Maharashtra, highlighting support from PM Modi and HM Shah. Eknath Shinde confirmed his agreement with their decision, while BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis assured unity within the Mahayuti alliance.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has publicly committed his party's support to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decision regarding Maharashtra's next Chief Minister, emphasizing gratitude for BJP's backing and the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah in the elections.
Mhaske stated that whatever choice the BJP makes for the Chief Minister will have Shiv Sena's full support, acknowledging the efforts of the Mahayuti alliance leaders, including PM Modi, Amit Shah, and BJP's national president JP Nadda, in securing electoral success.
Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister, also expressed his willingness to step aside if it benefited the government's formation, confirming his openness to PM Modi's decision. Meanwhile, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis assured that the Mahayuti alliance was united and would soon reach a consensus on the Chief Minister's appointment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eknath Shinde: Rebellion for Development and Hindutva
Eknath Shinde's Vision for a Stronger Maharashtra: A Call to Action
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Reclaims Industry Growth Amid Electoral Rally
Devendra Fadnavis: The Resilient Rise of Maharashtra's Political Maverick
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde leading by over 4,000 votes from Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat at the end of first round: Poll officials.