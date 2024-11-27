Maharashtra Leadership: Shiv Sena Supports BJP's CM Decision

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has publicly committed his party's support to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decision regarding Maharashtra's next Chief Minister, emphasizing gratitude for BJP's backing and the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah in the elections.

Mhaske stated that whatever choice the BJP makes for the Chief Minister will have Shiv Sena's full support, acknowledging the efforts of the Mahayuti alliance leaders, including PM Modi, Amit Shah, and BJP's national president JP Nadda, in securing electoral success.

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister, also expressed his willingness to step aside if it benefited the government's formation, confirming his openness to PM Modi's decision. Meanwhile, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis assured that the Mahayuti alliance was united and would soon reach a consensus on the Chief Minister's appointment.

