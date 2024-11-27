Israel to Appeal ICC Arrest Warrants Against Leaders

Israel has announced plans to appeal the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants issued against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant. The charges relate to their actions during the Gaza conflict.

Netanyahu revealed this strategic decision through his office on Wednesday. He also disclosed discussions with U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who shared his initiatives in the U.S. Congress targeting the ICC and countries opting to collaborate with the court.

This potential appeal heightens tensions surrounding international legal perspectives on the Gaza war, with implications for diplomatic relationships and global legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)