Israel to Appeal ICC Arrest Warrants Against Leaders
Israel will appeal against the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ex-defense minister Yoav Gallant over Gaza war conduct. Netanyahu mentioned Senator Lindsey Graham's efforts in the U.S. Congress against the ICC and nations cooperating with it.
- Country:
- Israel
Israel has announced plans to appeal the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants issued against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant. The charges relate to their actions during the Gaza conflict.
Netanyahu revealed this strategic decision through his office on Wednesday. He also disclosed discussions with U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who shared his initiatives in the U.S. Congress targeting the ICC and countries opting to collaborate with the court.
This potential appeal heightens tensions surrounding international legal perspectives on the Gaza war, with implications for diplomatic relationships and global legal frameworks.
