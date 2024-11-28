Canada Unites to Counter Trump's Tariff Threats

The Canadian federal government, alongside the premiers of its 10 provinces, reached a consensus to stand united against incoming U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's threat to levy tariffs on Canadian imports. This announcement was made by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday.

Freeland addressed the media following a virtual meeting convened by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stating, "We agreed that we need to be smart, strong and united in meeting this challenge."

Trump had earlier declared his intention to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico unless both countries address issues related to drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl, and illegal border crossings.

