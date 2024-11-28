Left Menu

Prabowo's Coalition Sweeps Key Regional Elections in Indonesia

Candidates backed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto are poised to win key regional elections. The success, except in Jakarta, strengthens Prabowo's agenda execution and political influence. Over 200 million citizens voted, with Prabowo's coalition taking most provinces. Jakarta faces potential runoff amid tight race.

Candidates supported by Indonesia's newly elected President Prabowo Subianto appear set to win crucial regional elections, bolstering his agenda, with the exception of Jakarta. Observers anticipate smoother policy implementation and increased political power for Prabowo.

Over 200 million Indonesians participated in the election across 37 provinces, 93 cities, and 415 districts. Although official results are pending between November 30 and December 15, independent pollsters report Prabowo's coalition, with backing from former President Joko Widodo, emerged victorious in key provinces like Central, West, and East Java.

Despite the triumph, Jakarta presents a challenge. The opposition's candidates lead in polls by a slim margin ahead of a potential runoff. Experts believe Prabowo's enhanced influence will facilitate executing his pledges and pave the path for a presidential run in 2029.

