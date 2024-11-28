Left Menu

Shelling of Cities: Russian Missile Barrage Strikes Ukraine

Explosions occurred across multiple Ukrainian cities, including Odesa and Kharkiv, following a reported Russian cruise missile attack targeting energy infrastructure. Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko highlighted the repeated targeting, while regional leaders urged citizens to seek shelter, underscoring the ongoing conflict's impact on vital resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:19 IST
Shelling of Cities: Russian Missile Barrage Strikes Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a new wave of aggression, explosions rocked the Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Kropyvnytskyi, Kharkiv, Rivne, and Lutsk early Thursday, as a reported Russian cruise missile barrage targeted crucial energy infrastructure. The attacks marked a grim reminder of the conflict's enduring intensity.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko took to Facebook, expressing concern over the persistent strikes against energy facilities. "Energy infrastructure is once again targeted by the enemy's massive strike," Halushchenko wrote, emphasizing the strategic aim of the attacks.

Amidst the chaos, Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper urged residents to remain in shelters, while Kharkiv's mayor Ihor Terekhov detailed ongoing missile attacks through the Telegram messaging platform. The situation underscores the sustained threat to civilian safety and essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024