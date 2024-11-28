Shelling of Cities: Russian Missile Barrage Strikes Ukraine

In a new wave of aggression, explosions rocked the Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Kropyvnytskyi, Kharkiv, Rivne, and Lutsk early Thursday, as a reported Russian cruise missile barrage targeted crucial energy infrastructure. The attacks marked a grim reminder of the conflict's enduring intensity.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko took to Facebook, expressing concern over the persistent strikes against energy facilities. "Energy infrastructure is once again targeted by the enemy's massive strike," Halushchenko wrote, emphasizing the strategic aim of the attacks.

Amidst the chaos, Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper urged residents to remain in shelters, while Kharkiv's mayor Ihor Terekhov detailed ongoing missile attacks through the Telegram messaging platform. The situation underscores the sustained threat to civilian safety and essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)