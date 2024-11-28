Priyanka Gandhi Takes Oath in Lok Sabha Amidst Family Presence

In a significant political event, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra officially took her oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Moments of symbolism marked the ceremony as she held a copy of the Constitution during the swearing-in.

The event was attended by notable family members, including her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi, alongside Priyanka's children, Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra. This underscores the continuing political legacy of the Gandhi family. Priyanka clinched the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by a notable margin of 4,10,931 votes, decisively defeating Sathyan Mokeri from the Communist Party of India (CPI), in what was a keenly contested election.

The Wayanad constituency, a bastion for the Congress party, saw a three-cornered fight involving Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri. On completing her electoral victory, Priyanka expressed gratitude, regarding her election certificate as emblematic of trust and shared ideals with her constituency.

Paving the way for fresh political pathways, Priyanka Gandhi fills the seat vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who chose to represent Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after his success there in the latest general elections. Additionally, Congress leader Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan was sworn in as an MP after securing a decisive win in Nanded, Maharashtra. These developments were part of wider by-elections across 15 states, including key contests in Kerala and Uttar Pradesh.

