Eknath Shinde Sets Example of Alliance Dharma in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde has lauded his father, Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's caretaker chief minister, for his exemplary adherence to coalition ethics, placing aside individual ambitions. This move comes after Eknath Shinde assured backing BJP's choice for the next Maharashtra CM, signifying political maturity.

In his statement, Shrikant Shinde highlighted his father's unwavering connection with Maharashtra's populace, emphasizing the elder Shinde's round-the-clock efforts for societal betterment. The statement followed Eknath Shinde's announcement that Shiv Sena would align with BJP and NCP decisions, reinforcing the coalition's strength.

As Maharashtra's political landscape evolves, Eknath Shinde's dedication to service over power remains a pillar of inspiration. Eyeing seamless state governance, Shinde is set to convene with BJP leaders, including Fadnavis and Pawar, to finalize the government's structure, with Devendra Fadnavis likely to take the helm.

(With inputs from agencies.)