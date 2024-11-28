Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Historic Win in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath as MP for Wayanad, Kerala, marking her entry into Parliament after a decisive victory in the Lok Sabha bypolls. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Rajiv Shukla expressed their happiness, describing the moment as historic. Gandhi won against CPI's Sathyan Mokeri by over 4 lakh votes.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor expressed his elation following Priyanka Gandhi's swearing-in as the MP for Wayanad, Kerala, a result of her recent win in the Lok Sabha by-elections. Tharoor stated, "I am delighted, as we had campaigned for her. I am happy that she won."

Displaying cultural pride, Gandhi took her oath wearing a traditional Kerala Kasavu saree. Congress MP Rajiv Shukla hailed the occasion as "historic," noting the symbolic significance of Gandhi's entry into the Parliament.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra officially began her tenure as a Member of Parliament. Her victory in Wayanad was solidified with a margin of 4,10,931 votes over CPI's Sathyan Mokeri, which reaffirms the seat as a Congress stronghold. She succeeds her brother, Rahul Gandhi, who chose to represent Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh in the recent general elections.

