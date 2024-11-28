Priyanka Gandhi's Historic Win in Wayanad

Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor expressed his elation following Priyanka Gandhi's swearing-in as the MP for Wayanad, Kerala, a result of her recent win in the Lok Sabha by-elections. Tharoor stated, "I am delighted, as we had campaigned for her. I am happy that she won."

Displaying cultural pride, Gandhi took her oath wearing a traditional Kerala Kasavu saree. Congress MP Rajiv Shukla hailed the occasion as "historic," noting the symbolic significance of Gandhi's entry into the Parliament.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra officially began her tenure as a Member of Parliament. Her victory in Wayanad was solidified with a margin of 4,10,931 votes over CPI's Sathyan Mokeri, which reaffirms the seat as a Congress stronghold. She succeeds her brother, Rahul Gandhi, who chose to represent Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh in the recent general elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)