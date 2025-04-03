US-India Trade Tensions: Congress to Address New Tariffs in Parliament

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge revealed on Thursday that the party will discuss the US administration's imposition of a 26 percent reciprocal tariff on India and plans to release a detailed statement. Sources indicated that the Congress party is preparing to highlight the issue during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

Outside Parliament, Kharge remarked it was prudent for the party to issue a thorough statement rather than a brief comment. He criticized the seemingly warm relationship between US President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Modi, insinuating business motives behind the tariffs. In his words, 'America (Donald Trump) is a businessman... our customers are getting trapped.'

Echoing concerns, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla labeled the tariffs as 'extremely detrimental' to Indian trade and called on the government to address the issue with the US promptly. 'It will be extremely detrimental to our trade. The Indian government should raise this issue with the US government immediately,' Shukla appealed.

During a 'Make America Wealthy Again' event in Washington, Trump announced these new tariffs, branding them as 'discounted reciprocal tariffs.' He criticized India's trade practices, claiming disproportionate charges levied against the US. Trump asserted, 'India very, very tough... but you are not treating us right. They charge us 52 percent and we charge them almost nothing.'

Trump also cited tariffs on imports from other countries, including China, the European Union, and Japan, emphasizing an end to decades of American taxpayers being 'ripped off.' 'Our country and its taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years, but it is not going to happen anymore,' he asserted. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)