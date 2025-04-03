Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Waqf Amendment Bill as Congress and BJP Clash

The passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill has sparked a heated debate between Congress and the BJP. Congress accuses the NDA government of dividing the nation and sidelining communities, with Sonia Gandhi labeling the bill a constitutional attack. The bill now moves to the Rajya Sabha for discussion.

Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has criticized the NDA government, accusing them of divisive tactics following the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. Warring claims the bill targets specific communities, asserting unequal conditions compared to other religious groups.

Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, described the bill as a 'brazen assault' on the Constitution, accusing the BJP of fostering societal divisions. Gandhi's remarks came at a party meeting, highlighting the bill's swift passage and its implications for societal polarization.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to proceed to the Rajya Sabha, with Union Minister JP Nadda and BJP President prepared to address the house. The bill cleared the Lok Sabha after a 12-hour debate, securing 288 votes in favor versus 232 against.

(With inputs from agencies.)

