Trump's Friendship with India Set to Flourish: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed optimism about the future of India-US relations under Donald Trump's presidency. Goyal noted that Trump is a 'friend of India,' and predicted that the bilateral relationship would continue to strengthen. He highlighted Prime Minister Modi's effective management of international connections.

Updated: 28-11-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:03 IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed confidence that India-US relations are poised for further growth with Donald Trump's presidency. Labeling Trump a 'friend of India,' Goyal underscored a positive outlook for the bilateral relationship's future.

During the election campaign, Trump suggested that India imposes high tariffs on foreign products, and indicated plans for reciprocal taxation. Goyal reiterated the importance of waiting for Trump's administration to assume office before assessing any policy changes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to manage India's international relationships, particularly with the US, was also praised by Goyal. Under Modi's leadership, ties between the two countries have 'got better and better' each year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

