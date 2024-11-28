Left Menu

Kejriwal Slams BJP's Delhi Administration Over Rising Crime

Arvind Kejriwal criticizes the BJP-led central government for law and order issues in Delhi. He alleges an increased fear among residents and claims extortion and violence have risen under the current administration. The AAP's efforts in sectors like health and education contrast the alleged failings in law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:44 IST
Kejriwal Slams BJP's Delhi Administration Over Rising Crime
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has intensified his criticism of the BJP-led central government, accusing it of a lack of enforcement in maintaining law and order in Delhi. He highlighted an atmosphere filled with fear and insecurity, especially among women who avoid going out after dark.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that crimes like extortion and shootings have surged under the oversight of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He claimed the BJP and the Home Ministry have turned Delhi into a center of violence. Kejriwal contrasted the AAP's achievements in health, education, and electricity with the alleged mismanagement by the BJP.

He also pointed out that the Delhi Police, under the Union Home Ministry's jurisdiction, has not fulfilled its responsibilities. His criticism comes amid the rivalry between AAP and BJP, especially with upcoming assembly polls in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

