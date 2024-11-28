Political Tensions Flare Over Ajmer Sharif Dargah Survey
Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticizes Congress over the Ajmer Sharif Dargah survey controversy, claiming appeasement politics led to current tensions. SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav and AIMIM MP Owaisi condemn BJP's role, arguing it fosters division. The Rajasthan court's decision sparks debate over historic religious sites.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh has taken a firm stand against those opposing the court-ordered survey of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, accusing them of inciting a situation akin to Sambhal. Speaking to reporters, Singh accused Congress of historical appeasement politics, which he believes have led to current tensions.
The directive for a survey in Ajmer follows a plea by a Hindu individual, Singh noted, questioning why such opposition arises when the court has clearly sanctioned the survey. He attributed the longstanding religious tensions to Congress's failure to halt mosque constructions on sites he claims were originally Hindu temples.
On the other hand, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav criticized the BJP, suggesting their actions reflect a "hateful" mindset intending to keep a grip on power by any means necessary. AIMIM MP Owaisi echoed these sentiments, accusing the ruling party of eroding national unity and the rule of law with its actions.
