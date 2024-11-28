Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare Over Ajmer Sharif Dargah Survey

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticizes Congress over the Ajmer Sharif Dargah survey controversy, claiming appeasement politics led to current tensions. SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav and AIMIM MP Owaisi condemn BJP's role, arguing it fosters division. The Rajasthan court's decision sparks debate over historic religious sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:05 IST
Political Tensions Flare Over Ajmer Sharif Dargah Survey
Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has taken a firm stand against those opposing the court-ordered survey of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, accusing them of inciting a situation akin to Sambhal. Speaking to reporters, Singh accused Congress of historical appeasement politics, which he believes have led to current tensions.

The directive for a survey in Ajmer follows a plea by a Hindu individual, Singh noted, questioning why such opposition arises when the court has clearly sanctioned the survey. He attributed the longstanding religious tensions to Congress's failure to halt mosque constructions on sites he claims were originally Hindu temples.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav criticized the BJP, suggesting their actions reflect a "hateful" mindset intending to keep a grip on power by any means necessary. AIMIM MP Owaisi echoed these sentiments, accusing the ruling party of eroding national unity and the rule of law with its actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024