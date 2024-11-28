BJP's Sanjay Tandon Criticizes Congress Leadership for Election Failures

In a direct attack on the Congress party, Bharatiya Janata Party co-incharge in Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Tandon, criticized the opposition's leadership over election losses. Speaking at a state-level organizational festival, Tandon refuted claims made by Congress President Mallikharjun Kharge about electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Tandon pointed out that the Congress's significant defeat in the Maharashtra assembly elections was due to poor leadership management, not EVM issues. He suggested that Kharge needs to replace Rahul Gandhi instead of blaming the machines, emphasizing that the fault lies with the party's leadership.

Highlighting Congress's poor performance, Tandon noted that the party was sidelined in Maharashtra, winning only 16 out of 288 seats. He added that despite the Mahagathbandhan's success in Jharkhand, the Congress trailed behind the BJP, attributing party frustrations and aggressive statements to Rahul Gandhi's so-called 'Bad Management'.

(With inputs from agencies.)