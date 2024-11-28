Left Menu

Business Veterans Criticize Britain's Tax-Raising Budget

Stuart Rose criticizes the latest UK budget, arguing it misunderstands business, potentially raising prices and harming investment. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves faces backlash as the budget imposes £25 billion in new taxes on businesses. This could impact investment, pay, and food supply, according to industry experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:06 IST
Business Veterans Criticize Britain's Tax-Raising Budget
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's recent tax-raising budget reveals a significant disconnect between the government and the business sector, says Stuart Rose, a seasoned veteran in the retail industry. The criticism emerged following Finance Minister Rachel Reeves’ October 30th budget, which introduced an additional £25 billion annually in corporate taxes aimed at regenerating public services.

Rose, former chairman of Asda, Ocado, and Marks & Spencer, described the government's approach as lacking in understanding during an interview with LBC radio. He highlighted that pre-budget consultations with businesses were ineffective, accusing Reeves of having 'tin ears' when engaging with the sector.

The newly imposed taxes could potentially drive up prices and restrict wage growth, sparking concerns about stifled investment. Rose warned that without sufficient investment, economic growth could stagnate, leading to a more profound impact on the nation’s broader economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024