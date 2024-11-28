Left Menu

Maharashtra's Leadership Dynamics: A Political Tug-of-War

The political landscape in Maharashtra is evolving with significant leadership discussions as caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Union minister Amit Shah convene in Delhi. The BJP's leadership considerations amidst caste dynamics are heightening speculation, particularly about Fadnavis's potential third term as CM.

Updated: 28-11-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A crucial meeting in Delhi featuring Maharashtra's key political figures, including caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Union Minister Amit Shah, is set to potentially reshape the state's government formation trajectory. Sources indicate that the BJP leadership might be evaluating Maratha leaders for prominent roles, despite expectations of Fadnavis's return as Chief Minister.

Caste dynamics are significantly influencing the decision-making process, as the majority of Maharashtra's 288 MLAs hail from the Maratha community. While Fadnavis, a Brahmin, aims for a third term, internal BJP politics and RSS influence could sway the outcome. Meanwhile, Shinde reaffirms his acceptance of the BJP's decision for the CM position, though he dismisses the likelihood of taking up a deputy role in the forthcoming administration.

Shinde's political path became clearer as his Shiv Sena party, joining hands with the Mahayuti alliance led by BJP, achieved a landslide victory in the recent state assembly elections, winning 230 out of 288 seats. As Shinde steps down, speculation continues about the top leadership's future roles in Maharashtra's governing dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

